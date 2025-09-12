Russia-Belarus joint military drill alarms Europe, brings NATO defences online

Today, 12 September, Friday, a major joint military drill launched by Russia and Belarus — named Zapad 2025, meaning ‘West 2025’ — saw the commencement of a large-scale exercise involving thousands of troops, advanced weapons systems and, crucially for regional peace and security, key manoeuvres near NATO’s eastern flank.

Scheduled to run from 12 to 16 September, these exercises are intended — according to Moscow and Minsk — to test the “defensive readiness” of the so-called Union State and to demonstrate close military cooperation between the two countries.

The drills consist of two main phases: first, simulated defence against an enemy attack and, second, coordinated counterattacks to retake lost ground. Notably, this round of Zapad features live-fire training with nuclear-capable missile systems and is being held across locations in both Russia and Belarus — including areas near the borders of Poland and Lithuania.

Impact on Europe

The Zapad 2025 exercise has naturally alarmed NATO members, particularly Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, with officials there describing the manoeuvres as "very aggressive" and "provocative" — especially given the fresh memories of Russia using previous joint drills as a cover for the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine 3.5 years ago.