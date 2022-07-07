European Parliament backs green label for gas and nuclear power

European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness said during Tuesday's plenary debate that the taxonomy is a voluntary instrument to guide private investors towards investments that allow the EU to reach its climate goals.



"With this Complementary Delegated Act, we provide clarity around the criteria under which private investments in gas or nuclear, or both, comply with the taxonomy in the transition category," McGuinness said.



The European Commission has proposed the inclusion of gas and nuclear technology in the EU's Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act on climate change mitigation and adaptation -- a list of economic activities deemed in line with the bloc's transition to climate neutrality.