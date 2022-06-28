Romania backs Serbia's EU integration process: President

Iohannis said he appreciated the recent signing of an agreement between the two governments on connecting the Timisoara-Moravita motorway in Romania with the Belgrade-Vatin highway in Serbia.



He also highlighted the importance of stimulating dialogue and cooperation in areas of common interest.



During their meetings with Selakovic, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also reaffirmed their country's commitment to supporting the advancement of Serbia's EU accession process.