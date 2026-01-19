EU considering hitting US with 93 billion euro worth of tariffs: Media

The European Union is weighing sweeping retaliatory measures against the United States, including tariffs worth up to 93 billion euros ($107.68 billion) and possible restrictions on American companies’ access to the bloc’s market, in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats linked to Greenland, the Financial Times reported.

Citing officials involved in the preparations, the newspaper said the measures are being drawn up to strengthen Europe’s hand ahead of key meetings between EU leaders and Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week.

According to the report, the EU had compiled the tariff list last year but kept it suspended until 6 February in an effort to avoid a transatlantic trade war. However, as tensions escalate over Trump’s remarks on Greenland, representatives of EU member states discussed reactivating the list on Sunday. Talks have also included the possible use of the bloc’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, which would allow the EU to restrict US companies’ access to its market, Xinhua news agency reported.