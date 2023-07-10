Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

Note-taking platform Evernote has laid off most of its employees and going forward, a team based in Europe will continue to assume ownership of the Evernote product.

Italian parent company Bending Spoons is taking most of Evernote’s operations to Europe.

Bending Spoons acquired Evernote in November last year.

Evernote said the move is intended to “boost operational efficiency and to make the most of the Bending Spoons employer brand, which is extremely strong in Europe.” Most of the company’s Chile and US-based employees have been laid off.