Ex-Bangladesh foreign min. Dipu Moni arrested for attack on BNP leader home

Dipu Moni, a former foreign and social welfare minister in ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking the home of a senior BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leader, a senior police official said.

Mohammad Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the arrest of Moni (58) from Dhaka, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"We are now taking her to the DB office on Minto Road. There is a case against her in Chandpur. She may be shown arrested in that case," another detective branch official, requesting anonymity, was quoted as saying by the media.

On 15 August, a case was filed against the former minister and her brother J.R. Wadud Tipu in Chandpur for attacking the residence of BNP district president Sheikh Farid Ahmed Manik.

Manik, who was abroad for medical treatment during the attack on 18 July, claimed it was carried out over political issues.