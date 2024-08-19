Bangladesh: New case filed against Sheikh Hasina over murder of two students

Another murder case was filed on Sunday, 19 August against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the death of two college students during the recent anti-quota protests in the country.

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on 5 August following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

The case was filed against Hasina and 12 others over the murder of two students in Dhaka's Sutrapur area during the violence that led to her ouster.

It was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Torikul Islam over the killing of Kobi Nazrul Govt College student Ikram Hossain Kawser and Shaheed Suhrawardi College student Omar Faruk, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The two students were gunned down in separate incidents by police and the Awami League supporters as they were staging protests along with hundreds of others in front of the Kobi Nazrul Govt College and Shaheed Suhrawardi College on 19 July.

This takes the tally of cases filed against Hasina to 12, including nine for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in Bangladesh.

Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.