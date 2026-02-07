Ex-Bangla minister dies in jail, sparks fresh concerns over custodial deaths

Former Bangladesh water resources minister and senior Awami League leader Ramesh Chandra Sen died on Saturday after reportedly falling ill while in police custody at Dinajpur District Jail, local media cited official sources as saying.

Sen, a five-time Member of Parliament who represented the Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar upazila) constituency, was pronounced dead at 9:29 am at the emergency department of Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. According to The Dhaka Tribune, he fell ill early in the morning and was taken from the jail to the hospital around 9:10 am, where doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival.

Jail authorities said Sen had been arrested on 16 August 2025 and was lodged at Dinajpur District Jail, where he was facing three cases, including one related to murder. Dinajpur District Jail superintendent Farhad Sarkar confirmed the death and said the body would be handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.