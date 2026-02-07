Ex-Bangla minister dies in jail, sparks fresh concerns over custodial deaths
Dinajpur jail superintendent Farhad Sarkar confirms the death and says the body will be handed over to the family after legal formalities
Former Bangladesh water resources minister and senior Awami League leader Ramesh Chandra Sen died on Saturday after reportedly falling ill while in police custody at Dinajpur District Jail, local media cited official sources as saying.
Sen, a five-time Member of Parliament who represented the Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar upazila) constituency, was pronounced dead at 9:29 am at the emergency department of Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. According to The Dhaka Tribune, he fell ill early in the morning and was taken from the jail to the hospital around 9:10 am, where doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival.
Jail authorities said Sen had been arrested on 16 August 2025 and was lodged at Dinajpur District Jail, where he was facing three cases, including one related to murder. Dinajpur District Jail superintendent Farhad Sarkar confirmed the death and said the body would be handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.
Born on 30 April 1940, in Kashalgaon village of Thakurgaon district, Sen studied at Rangpur Carmichael College before entering politics. Over a long political career, he was elected to Parliament five times and served as water resources minister. He was also a praesidium member of the Awami League, underscoring his senior position within the party.
Sen was last elected to Parliament in 2024, but his tenure ended following the fall of the Awami League government amid widespread student-led protests and public unrest. The National Parliament was subsequently dissolved by President Mohammad Sahabuddin, stripping several Awami League lawmakers, including Sen, of their seats.
His death in custody has renewed concerns over reported custodial deaths involving Awami League leaders and supporters since the change in political leadership. Rights groups and activists have called for impartial and transparent investigations, stressing the need for accountability and safeguards to ensure the lawful treatment of political detainees and maintain public confidence in the justice system.
