Ex-employees sue Musk-run Tesla for mass layoffs

Electric car-maker Tesla has been sued by former employees who were sacked in the ongoing mass layoff at the company, accusing it of violating federal law in the US.



John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, who worked at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada state, said in the lawsuit that they were among "more than 500" Gigafactory employees who were terminated, reports The Verge.



According to the lawsuit, the Tesla mass layoff violates the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.



The act requires employers to notify workers at least 60 days in advance before shutting down a facility or laying off 50 or more workers from the same site.



"Tesla has failed to give Plaintiffs and the Class Members any advance written notice of their terminations," read the lawsuit.