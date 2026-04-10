Ex-Russia deputy defence minister gets 19 years in Patriot Park corruption case

Former Russian deputy defence minister Pavel Popov has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for corruption by a military court in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The case against Popov, who was arrested in 2024, relates to financial irregularities linked to Patriot Park, a vast military-themed complex outside Moscow often described as Russia’s “military Disneyland”.

Patriot Park, a flagship project of former defence minister Sergei Shoigu, was conceived as a patriotic showcase aimed at fostering national pride among younger generations. The complex features displays of Soviet and Russian weaponry, along with a firing range, air base, museums, conference facilities and the khaki-coloured Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, known for its mosaics depicting Soviet and Russian soldiers.

President Vladimir Putin had personally donated money towards commissioning the cathedral’s main icon, according to the Kremlin.