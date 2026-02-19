S. Korea: Yoon Suk-yeol sentenced to life for martial law decree

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment for declaring martial law during a political standoff that plunged the country into its gravest crisis in decades.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court, found Yoon guilty of rebellion. The court held that he unlawfully mobilised military and police forces in an attempt to overpower the opposition-controlled National Assembly of South Korea, detain political leaders and consolidate unchecked authority for a “considerable” period.

Yoon’s downfall began on 3 December 2024, when he abruptly declared martial law and deployed troops to surround the National Assembly in what prosecutors described as a bid to neutralise lawmakers. The decree — the first such move in over 40 years — granted sweeping powers, including suspension of political activity, media controls and arrests without warrants.

The order lasted roughly six hours. Lawmakers forced their way past a military blockade, convened with a quorum and voted unanimously to revoke the decree.

He was impeached on 14 December 2024, suspended from office and formally removed by the Constitutional Court in April 2025. Since July, he has been in custody facing multiple charges, with rebellion carrying the harshest penalty.

In explaining the verdict, Judge Jee said the decision to send troops to the legislature was central to establishing intent.

“This court finds that the purpose of (Yoon’s) actions was to send troops to the National Assembly, block the Assembly building and arrest key figures, including the speaker and leaders of both ruling and opposition parties, in order to prevent lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote,” the judge said.