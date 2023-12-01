Ex-staffer at Trump National Golf Club files sexual harassment lawsuit

A former staffer at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually harassed by her manager and then forced to sign an illegal non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by an incumbent attorney of former US President Donald Trump.

Alice Bianco has alleged in her lawsuit filed against the establishment that she was given “very short uniform skirts” to wear by her boss Pavel Melichar, reports CNN.

Bianco, who was 21 at the time and had worked as a server, also claimed that Melichar, who was in his mid-50s, showered her with gifts and coerced her to engage in sex in exchange for “protection” and job security.

When Bianco rejected advances, Melichar retaliated against her by giving her “unfair job assignments and allowing his henchmen to abuse her and steal her tips”, the lawusit claimed.

Melichar however, has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Bianco also alleged that she soon learned that one of her colleagues planned to write a letter to Trump’s personal staff about the “toxic and sexist work environment” at the club.