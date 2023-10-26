Trump fined $10,000 for violating court gag order

Former US President Donald Trump was fined $10,000 (€9,500) for violating a gag order during a court appearance in a New York fraud trial Wednesday.

Trump allegedly told one of Judge Arthur Engoron clerk's during a trial break: "This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who's very partisan sitting beside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is."

Engoron called Trump's statement a "blatant" violation of his gag order.

The gag order, which bars Trump from insulting court staff, was handed down on 3 October by Engoron, who is overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial.

It is the second time Trump has violated the gag order. Just last week, Trump was fined $5,000 for violating the order for the first time after leaving a social media post online maligning the judge's principal law clerk.