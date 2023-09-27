Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York civil case

What's next?

Engoron's decision narrows down the issues that will be heard at a trial next week. It effectively declares the core of James' case to be valid, the New York Times reported.

In the meantime, the judge ordered that some of Trump's business licences be rescinded as punishment, making it harder for him to do business in New York.

An independent monitor would continue to oversee the Trump Organization's operations, he added.

Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the decision was "outrageous" and "completely disconnected from the facts and governing law." He added Trump would appeal the decision.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Eric Trump said the decision was "an attempt to destroy" his father and "kick him out of New York."

"Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system," the younger Trump wrote.