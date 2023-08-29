Trump election interference trial date set for March 2024

A US federal judge has set March 4, 2024, as the start date for former President Donald Trump's trial of trying to overturn the 2020 election in the lead-up to the Capitol Hill riot.

"The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said after her decision on Monday.

Trump did not appear in court and has pleaded not guilty.

He has portrayed the multiple legal prosecutions against him as politically motivated attempts to prevent him from returning to power, and previously accused Chutkan of being biased.