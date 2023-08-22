Donald Trump to turn himself in over Georgia election case
The former US president said on his social media network he will travel to Georgia on Thursday
Donald Trump will hand himself over to authorities in Georgia later this week, the former US president said on Monday.
"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump said on his own platform Truth Social. He said the indictment was politically motivated as part of a bid to derail his reelection campaign.
Earlier on Monday, broadcaster CNN reported he would give himself up at the Fulton County jail in the US state of Georgia.
Published: 22 Aug 2023, 9:08 AM