Trump calls NY civil trial a 'witch hunt' to meddle in US elections

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday, 2 October attended a New York court where he faces a civil lawsuit for alleged fraud committed through the Trump Organization.

The case, brought by Letitia James, New York's Attorney General, takes aim at Trump's boasts about his net worth, accusing him of crossing from hyperbole into fraud, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Attorney General's office contends that Trump, his adult sons and their family business inflated his riches by more than $2 billion so that they could secure favourable terms from banks.

Trump walked past reporters in the hallway but did not stop to speak this time, after making multiple statements, attacking the proceedings, Judge Arthur Engoron and Letitia James.

Judge Engoron ruled last week that Trump and his co-defendants were liable for fraud in the Attorney General's civil case, one of the seven claims that are a part of the lawsuit.

Trump was not required to appear in court Monday, 2 October for the trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives. But he chose to attend and sit in the Manhattan courtroom - while giving multiple statements attacking the proceedings as he entered and exited.