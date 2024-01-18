Experts, intellectuals cautious about Pakistan's attack in Iran, express hope for de-escalation

Hours after Pakistan's counter-strike on Thursday in Iran's Siestan-o-Balochistan province that killed nine persons, former diplomats, intellectuals and international relations experts have weighed in over what is seen as a retaliation to Tehran violating Pakistani airspace and also expressed caution.

Pakistan conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province in the early hours of Thursday. The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Tuesday, which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.

Former Pakistan foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Islamabad acted “responsibly” and “has proved with this response that we don’t want to do it but we can do it," Geo News reported. A “friendly” country does not attack their friends but long-term thinking is required, Chaudhry said and urged the highest authorities in Pakistan and Iran to “talk” and “settle this through bilateral communications and China’s help”.

“Iran’s government has good relations with Pakistan, so we should talk to them. [Pakistan’s] border situation is not okay with India and Afghanistan, so I don’t think they [Pakistan] would want to open up [a conflict on] another border,” the former diplomat stated.

Pakistan's former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit highlighted the need to find a diplomatic solution, and said Pakistan cannot include Iran in the "same category" as India.