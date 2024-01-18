Pakistan strikes back: Airforce targets terrorist hideouts in Iran

Pakistan on Thursday, 18 January said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

It said several terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation — codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar" in Saravan city -- one of the counties of Siestan-Balochistan province.

FO said the action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats and its successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The statement said that Pakistan over the last several years, in bilateral engagements with Iran, had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists or "Sarmachars" inside Iran.

The statement said Islamabad also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists inside Iran, but because of a lack of action on Pakistan's serious concerns, these insurgents continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity.