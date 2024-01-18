Understand actions that countries take in self defence: MEA on Iranian missile strike on Pak

A day after Iran carried out a deadly missile strike targeting terror bases in western Pakistan, India on Wednesday, 17 January said it understands actions that countries take in self-defence, and asserted that it has an "uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

At the same time, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike on Pakistan.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," Jaiswal said.

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.