Pakistan says Iran airstrikes killed 2 children

Iran claimed it struck bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group in Pakistan, in a cross-border attack on Tuesday, 16 January.

It comes after Iran launched similar attacks on Syria and Iraq over the past several days.

What do we know about the reported Iranian attacks on Pakistan?

Iranian state media reported that drones and missiles were used in the operation.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack, condemning it as an "unprovoked violation" of its airspace. It said that two children were killed in the incident and three people injured.

"This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and could have serious consequences," a Foreign Ministry statement read.