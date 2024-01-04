Islamic State (IS) claims responsibility for Iran blasts

The so-called 'Islamic State' has claimed responsibility for two devastating explosions that killed 84 people at a commemoration in Iran marking Qassem Soleimani's assassination by the United States.

The Islamist group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels taking responsibility for the attack.

Two bombs exploded in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday, 3 January, and killed scores gathered to commemorate the death of Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general leader killed by a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq in 2020.

The blast was the deadliest attack on Iranian soil in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

Suicide bombers reportedly carried out the bombings

Earlier, Iranian state media reported suicide bombers had probably carried out the attacks.