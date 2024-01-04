Iran: What we know about the deadly blasts

The Iranian government has described the incident as a terror attack, and declared Thursday, 4 January, a national day of mourning.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, but Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said whoever is responsible will will face 'a harsh response', according to a statement published by state media.

President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed a decisive response. "Undoubtedly, the perpetrators and leaders of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished," he said.

The United Nations, the European Union and several countries including Germany, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq have denounced the blasts.

US rejects allegations of involvement

Tehran has blamed Israel and the United States for the attack, without providing any evidence.

Washington, however, has rejected allegations of involvement by either nation.

"The United States was not involved in any way," said US state department spokesman Matthew Miller, adding that the US had "no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion".

Arash Azizi, an expert on Middle Eastern politics and society at Clemson University in the US, said he didn't believe Israel was behind the Iran blasts.

"Israel is currently not seeking a military confrontation with Iran and Israel has never carried out attacks against innocent civilians in Iran," he told DW.