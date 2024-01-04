Iran: Deadly blasts near grave of slain Qassem Soleimani

Iranian state TV says more than 100 people have been killed in blasts near the grave of Iran's late top commander on the anniversary of his death.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in an US drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

At least 103 people have died after explosions were heard near the grave of Iranian general Soleimani on Wednesday, 3 January, the anniversary of his killing, Iran's state television has reported.

The official death toll has constantly risen in the hours since the incident. More than 180 were also reportedly injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts, which appear to be the deadliest militant attacks on Iranian soil since the 1979 revolution. Thursday, 4 January, has been declared a day of mourning across the country.

This comes amid already heightened tensions over Israel's war with Hamas — a Palestinian militant group and an Iranian ally — in Gaza. Hamas is deemed a terrorist organisation by the US, Israel, EU and others.