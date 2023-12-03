Explained: What's the importance of 'Health Day at COP28'?

In a historic move, the COP28 UAE Presidency, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) is hosting the first ever Health Day at a COP on Sunday, to explore the climate-health nexus and pledge action on climate-induced health crises across the planet.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the COP28 Presidency joined with the WHO to announce a new 'COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health' (the Declaration) to accelerate actions to protect people’s health from growing climate impacts.

The Declaration, signed by 123 countries including India, marks a world first in acknowledging the need for governments to protect communities and prepare healthcare systems to cope with climate-related health impacts such as extreme heat, air pollution and infectious diseases.

"The climate crisis is a health crisis, but for too long, health has been a footnote in climate discussions," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.

"We welcome the #COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health that emerged from the call by countries for a strong health sector response to climate change and #ClimateAction," he said.