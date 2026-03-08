Explosion damages US embassy entrance in Oslo, no injuries reported

An explosion struck the entrance to the United States embassy’s consular section in Oslo early Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said as they launched an investigation into the incident.

The blast occurred at around 1:00 am local time, police said, adding that the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Authorities confirmed that only limited material damage was reported at the embassy building.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned the incident and said the government was treating it seriously. In a statement, he said he and Justice and Public Security Minister Astri Aas-Hansen had been in contact with the US embassy’s chargé d'affaires Eric Meyer following the explosion.

“The security of diplomatic missions is extremely important to us,” Eide said, describing the incident as “unacceptable.” He added that the matter was being investigated by the Oslo police and the Norwegian Security Service (PST).

Investigation underway

The Norwegian Security Service said it had called in additional personnel to assist the police with the investigation. However, PST spokesperson Martin Bernsen said there had been no change to Norway’s national threat level, which has remained at three on a five-point scale since November 2024.

Bernsen said investigators were working closely with Oslo police and other partners but declined to say whether there had been any threats against US interests in Norway before the explosion.

Authorities said investigators examined the site overnight and deployed dogs, drones and helicopters in a search for “one or more potential perpetrators.”

“Police view such incidents in public spaces as very serious, and are investigating the case with substantial resources and high priority,” Oslo police said in a statement.