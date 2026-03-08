Explosion damages US embassy entrance in Oslo, no injuries reported
An explosion struck the entrance to the United States embassy’s consular section in Oslo early Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said as they launched an investigation into the incident.
The blast occurred at around 1:00 am local time, police said, adding that the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Authorities confirmed that only limited material damage was reported at the embassy building.
Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned the incident and said the government was treating it seriously. In a statement, he said he and Justice and Public Security Minister Astri Aas-Hansen had been in contact with the US embassy’s chargé d'affaires Eric Meyer following the explosion.
“The security of diplomatic missions is extremely important to us,” Eide said, describing the incident as “unacceptable.” He added that the matter was being investigated by the Oslo police and the Norwegian Security Service (PST).
Investigation underway
The Norwegian Security Service said it had called in additional personnel to assist the police with the investigation. However, PST spokesperson Martin Bernsen said there had been no change to Norway’s national threat level, which has remained at three on a five-point scale since November 2024.
Bernsen said investigators were working closely with Oslo police and other partners but declined to say whether there had been any threats against US interests in Norway before the explosion.
Authorities said investigators examined the site overnight and deployed dogs, drones and helicopters in a search for “one or more potential perpetrators.”
“Police view such incidents in public spaces as very serious, and are investigating the case with substantial resources and high priority,” Oslo police said in a statement.
Damage near consular entrance
Images broadcast in Norwegian media showed shattered glass scattered across the snow near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section. Photographs also showed cracks in a reinforced glass door and black marks on the ground, believed to have been caused by the explosion.
Oslo police commander Michael Dellemyr said authorities would not comment on details about the device or the type of damage while the investigation was still at an early stage.
“We will not comment on anything related to the type of damage or what exploded,” he told broadcaster TV2, adding that investigators believed the explosion was an act carried out by someone.
Witnesses were questioned overnight and media reports said a bomb disposal team was seen working at the scene. Several hours after the blast, police declared the area around the embassy safe for residents and passers-by.
Authorities also appealed to the public for information, urging anyone who noticed unusual activity near the embassy between midnight and 2:00 am to come forward.
No confirmed link to Middle East conflict
Security around US embassies worldwide has been heightened amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has already seen attacks on diplomatic and industrial targets in parts of the Middle East.
However, Norwegian police said there was no indication at this stage that the Oslo explosion was connected to the conflict.
“We are not connecting it to the conflict. It’s far too early for that,” Dellemyr told TV2.