Explosions rock Iran's capital, and more attacks target Israel

Explosions lit up the skies over Tehran early Saturday, sending dark plumes of smoke over the Iranian capital, as Iran retaliated with missile strikes against Israel and the United States warned that the heaviest bombing campaign of the week-long conflict was still to come.

Associated Press footage showed flashes of explosions and thick smoke rising over western Tehran as Israel said it had launched a broad new wave of airstrikes. Around the same time, the Israeli military said it was moving to intercept another salvo of missiles fired from Iran.

There were few signs of the fighting easing.

US President Donald Trump’s administration approved a fresh $151 million arms sale to Israel even as Trump insisted he would not negotiate with Iran unless it agreed to “unconditional surrender”. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran would “take all necessary measures” to defend itself.

The conflict also appeared to widen geographically. Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain early Saturday after an Iranian attack targeted the island kingdom. Saudi Arabia said its air defences destroyed drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field and intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US troops.

The United States and Israel have carried out extensive strikes across Iran targeting military assets, senior leadership figures and nuclear facilities. However, the stated objectives and timelines of the campaign have shifted repeatedly, with US officials at times suggesting the war could lead to regime change in Tehran.

Meanwhile, two officials familiar with US intelligence said Russia had provided Iran with information that could help Tehran target American warships, aircraft and other military assets in the region.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss intelligence matters publicly, cautioned that there was no evidence Moscow was directing Iran on how to use the information. Nevertheless, the disclosures mark the first indication that Russia may be getting involved in the conflict.