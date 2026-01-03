Explosions rock Venezuelan capital Caracas as tensions with US escalate

A tense dawn unfolded over Caracas on Saturday as explosions rattled the Venezuelan capital, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and shaking neighbourhoods near key military installations, the Al Jazeera reported.

Witnesses reported at least seven detonations and low-flying aircraft slicing through the early-morning sky, while parts of southern Caracas, near a major military base, were plunged into darkness amid power outages.

The flare-up comes amid rising strains with the United States. In recent days, President Nicolás Maduro has struck a cautiously conciliatory tone, signalling openness to negotiations with Washington to curb drug trafficking, even as he remained silent on reports of a CIA-led strike in Venezuelan waters last week. Yet Maduro continues to cast a wary eye toward US intentions, accusing Washington of seeking to topple his government and gain control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.