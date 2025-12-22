US pursues another oil tanker near Venezuela as pressure campaign intensifies

The United States is pursuing another oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, according to a US official, as Washington escalates its pressure campaign against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The operation on Sunday follows the seizure of a second vessel off Venezuela’s coast within a fortnight, actions taken under what the White House has described as a blockade ordered by US President Donald Trump. A US official said the coastguard “remains in active pursuit” of the tanker, which was alleged to be part of Venezuela’s so-called “dark fleet” used to bypass US sanctions on the country’s oil sector.

According to the official, the vessel was sailing under a false flag and is subject to a judicial seizure order. A separate account, cited by Reuters, said the tanker is under US sanctions but has not yet been boarded, noting that interceptions can range from close surveillance to direct engagement.

While US authorities did not identify the vessel or disclose its precise location, British maritime risk firm Vanguard said it was the Bella 1, a very large crude carrier placed on the US Treasury’s sanctions list last year over alleged links to Iran. Data from TankerTrackers.com indicated that the ship was empty as it approached Venezuelan waters on Sunday.

Reuters, citing internal documents from Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, reported that the Bella 1 had previously transported Venezuelan oil to China in 2021 and had earlier carried Iranian crude.

The stepped-up action comes amid a significant US military buildup in the region, officially aimed at combating drug trafficking. Washington says it has carried out more than two dozen strikes on vessels suspected of narcotics smuggling in the Pacific and Caribbean near Venezuela. Critics, however, have questioned the legality of these operations, which they say have resulted in more than 100 deaths.