US strike kills four as Congress rejects curbs on Venezuela action

The United States military has confirmed that four people were killed in a recent strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, as efforts by US lawmakers to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions against Venezuela were narrowly defeated in Congress.

Al Jazeera reported that the attack, carried out on Wednesday, was announced by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which described the victims as “four male narco-terrorists”. The command claimed the vessel was operating along a known drug-trafficking route, although it did not provide evidence to support the allegation. A video released alongside the statement showed a speedboat being destroyed during the strike.

The operation forms part of what SOUTHCOM has described as an expanding “Southern Spear” campaign across the Latin America region. Ordered by US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, the latest strike brings the acknowledged death toll from US attacks on vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean to nearly 100 since September, according to official figures.

Legal experts have criticised the campaign, accusing Washington of conducting extrajudicial killings in international waters. The Trump administration, however, has defended the strikes as necessary to stem the flow of narcotics into the United States, particularly from cartels allegedly linked to Venezuela.

The military action came as the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted down two resolutions aimed at restricting the president’s authority to deploy forces. One resolution, which sought to require congressional approval before engaging in hostilities with or against Venezuela, was rejected by a narrow margin of 213 to 211.