Venezuela bans 6 major airlines after flight suspensions over US military buildup

Venezuela has barred six major international carriers from landing in the country after they failed to meet a 48-hour deadline to resume services suspended in the wake of a United States security warning. The move has stranded thousands of passengers and intensified tensions already heightened by a significant US military deployment near Venezuelan waters.

The airlines — Iberia, TAP Portugal, Gol, Latam, Avianca and Turkish Airlines — halted flights to the country's capital city Caracas after the US Federal Aviation Administration cautioned operators about “heightened military activity” and a worsening security situation around Venezuela. In response, Venezuela’s civil aviation authority, which functions under the transport ministry, revoked their landing and take-off permissions with immediate effect.

Accusing the carriers of aligning with Washington’s strategy, Venezuelan authorities said the suspension amounted to “joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government and unilaterally suspending air commercial operations”.