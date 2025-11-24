Venezuela calls US move on 'Cartel de los Soles' ridiculous fabrication

The Venezuelan government on Monday denounced what it described as a “ridiculous fabrication” by the United States to designate the so-called 'Cartel de los Soles' as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO), ahead of Washington’s expected announcement later in the day.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that the group would be designated an FTO for its alleged role in trafficking illegal drugs into the United States. The Trump administration has repeatedly alleged that the cartel consists of high-ranking Venezuelan officials and has accused President Nicolás Maduro of leading it — an accusation Maduro has vehemently denied.

“Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the US Department of State Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel of the Suns as a terrorist organisation,” Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil posted on Telegram.

He said the move revives “an infamous and vile lie to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela, under the classic US regime-change format,” adding that previous “aggressions” had failed and that the new manoeuvre would meet the same fate.