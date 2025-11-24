Venezuela calls US move on 'Cartel de los Soles' ridiculous fabrication
Trump administration has repeatedly alleged the cartel consists of high-ranking Venezuelan officials, even the President
The Venezuelan government on Monday denounced what it described as a “ridiculous fabrication” by the United States to designate the so-called 'Cartel de los Soles' as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO), ahead of Washington’s expected announcement later in the day.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that the group would be designated an FTO for its alleged role in trafficking illegal drugs into the United States. The Trump administration has repeatedly alleged that the cartel consists of high-ranking Venezuelan officials and has accused President Nicolás Maduro of leading it — an accusation Maduro has vehemently denied.
“Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the US Department of State Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel of the Suns as a terrorist organisation,” Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil posted on Telegram.
He said the move revives “an infamous and vile lie to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela, under the classic US regime-change format,” adding that previous “aggressions” had failed and that the new manoeuvre would meet the same fate.
The designation comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Caracas, marked by a large US military buildup in the Caribbean. Although some observers fear the FTO label could be used to justify military action, sanctions experts have noted that the statute does not independently authorise such intervention.
Maduro and his government have consistently denied involvement in drug trafficking and claim the US is seeking regime change to gain influence over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.
Reuters reported on Saturday that the US is preparing to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations, though the timing and scope remain unclear and it is not known whether President Donald Trump has approved next steps.
Washington has previously taken steps against the alleged group. In July, the US treasury department designated Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation, freezing any US-based assets and prohibiting Americans from conducting transactions with it.
InSight Crime, a foundation that tracks organised crime across the region, said in an assessment in August that it is an “oversimplification” to claim Maduro leads the cartel, saying instead that it is “more accurately described as a system of corruption wherein military and political officials profit by working with drug traffickers”.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines