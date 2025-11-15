Maduro warns Trump against ‘forever war’ as US military buildup near Venezuela escalates

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has appealed to US President Donald Trump to avoid dragging the region into an Afghanistan-style “forever war”, even as Washington intensifies its military presence in the Caribbean.

Speaking to CNN outside the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Maduro urged the US to step back from a confrontation after the arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier. “No more forever wars. No more unjust wars. No more Libya. No more Afghanistan. Long live peace,” he said while navigating through supporters at a pro-government rally.

Hours later, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth ratcheted up pressure on Caracas, unveiling Operation Southern Spear — a Southern Command mission he said would “defend our homeland” and purge the Americas of “narco-terrorists”.

“The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it,” he posted on social media.

As to why the announcement came now remains unclear. The US Naval Forces Southern Command had already outlined the operation 10 months ago, describing it as a surveillance and interdiction effort using autonomous systems to track illicit trafficking in the Caribbean. Hegseth’s comments were seen by some analysts as an attempt to rebrand Washington’s broader pressure campaign against Maduro, which has included lethal strikes on suspected smuggling vessels.