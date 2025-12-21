US seizes 2nd oil tanker off Venezuela; Brazil warns against intervention

In a dramatic escalation of pressure on Caracas, the United States has seized a second oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, deepening an already volatile standoff and drawing sharp warnings from across Latin America.

US secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem said the latest seizure took place in a pre-dawn operation on 20 December, with the US Coast Guard, backed by the Department of War, intercepting a tanker that had last docked in Venezuela.

The move follows a similar action on 10 December, which Venezuela condemned as “a blatant theft” and an act of “international piracy”, according to Xinhua.

President Donald Trump has since doubled down, announcing what he described as a “total and complete blockade” of all US-sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.

In a series of forceful statements on social media, Trump claimed Venezuela was now encircled by “the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America”, warning that US pressure would only intensify until oil, land and other assets allegedly “stolen” from the United States were returned.