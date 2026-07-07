Extreme heat takes toll on young minds, doubles hospitalisations: Study

Extreme heat is not only threatening physical health but is also taking an increasingly severe toll on the mental well-being of children and young adults, with a major Australian study warning that soaring temperatures significantly increase the risk of hospital admissions for serious mental health conditions.

The large-scale study, led by the University of Sydney, found that periods of extreme heat are associated with a sharp rise in severe psychiatric cases requiring hospitalisation, reinforcing concerns that climate change is emerging as a major mental health challenge for younger generations.

"Climate change is already impacting children and young people's mental health in multiple ways," said Cybele Dey, an adolescent psychiatrist with the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network and co-author of the study, as quoted by The Guardian Australia on Tuesday.

The researchers analysed more than 720,000 hospital admissions involving people aged 24 years and below in the Australian state of New South Wales between 2001 and 2022. Their findings revealed a striking pattern: when temperatures climbed into the hottest one per cent ever recorded, the risk of mental health-related hospital admissions doubled during the warmer months and tripled during the cooler months.