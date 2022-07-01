Face of 'Star Trek' William Shatner greenlights documentary based on his life

Canadian actor William Shatner has given a nod to a new documentary about his life from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, reports Variety.



Shatner said in a statement accessed by Variety: "For years I've had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn't feel like the right fit."



"When I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audience to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career it only seems right that they should own this doc", he added.