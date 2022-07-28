Facebook, Instagram to show more posts from unknown users

"Right now, about 15 per cent of content in a person's Facebook feed and a little more than that of their Instagram feed is recommended by our AI, from people, groups, or accounts that you do not follow. And we expect these numbers to more than double by the end of next year," Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings call.



The company said its as its AI finds additional content that people will find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of its feeds.