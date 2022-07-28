Facebook revenue drops for 1st time in its history, poor growth ahead

"We're putting increased energy and focus around our key company priorities that unlock both near and long term opportunities for Meta and the people and businesses that use our services," he announced.



Outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg blamed the revenue loss on the decreasing value of the Euro.



"Foreign exchange trends had a significant impact in Q2, in particular the depreciation of the Euro relative to the dollar," Sandberg told analysts during the earnings call.



"On a constant currency basis, we would have seen 3% revenue growth year over year."



The company expects third quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $26-28.5 billion.



"This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty," Meta informed.