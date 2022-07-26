Meta's fact-checking programme will now include south Indian languages

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its third-party fact-checking programme in India to include NewsMeter - a fact checker primarily focused on the southern states in the country.



The partnership will help connect people to accurate and verified information and enhance Meta's fact-checking capabilities in regional Indian languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, the company said in a statement.



Globally, Meta works with more than 80 fact-checking partners that review and rate content in over 60 languages. All of Meta's fact-checking partners have been certified through the independent, non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network.



With the new partnership, Meta will have 11 fact-checking partners in India, making it the country with the most number of third party fact checking partners globally.