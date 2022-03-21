Failure of talks with Putin would mean a 3rd World War: Zelensky

When asked about how he was faring since the last 26 days of war, the President said he was "doing just everything that everyone else in Ukraine is doing".



"We have made up our team to defend our country, so it seems to me that the person does not need to turn into anyone else. That is important when you can be just yourself," he told CNN. "So I am holding up quite well."



Zelensky also admitted that his weakest point was losing people and children in these "huge numbers".



"I go to sleep with this information about children who were killed and we are continuing to pray in order to prevent new losses of people, but so far we haven't attained these results," he said, adding that "we are trying to defend our sovereignty, defend our country."