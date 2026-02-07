Fake psychiatric hospitals expose gaps in China’s care for the elderly

The emergence of fake psychiatric hospitals and large-scale insurance fraud in China has drawn attention to the country’s growing difficulties in caring for its ageing population, according to a media investigation.

A report by The Diplomat, citing findings from the Beijing News, detailed how a number of private psychiatric facilities allegedly admitted patients under false pretences in order to siphon off funds from state-run medical insurance schemes.

The investigation identified dozens of such hospitals operating in cities including Xiangyang and Yichang, where patients were offered inpatient admission either free of charge or for a nominal fee. In China, most medical treatment is covered by public insurance programmes, with patients typically expected to pay a portion of the costs themselves.

An undercover journalist documented daily treatment charges of around 140 yuan per patient, with most of the amount later claimed from government insurance. While some facilities housed only a handful of patients, others reportedly accommodated more than 100 at a time.