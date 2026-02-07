Fake psychiatric hospitals expose gaps in China’s care for the elderly
Insurance fraud cases underline pressures from a rapidly ageing population
The emergence of fake psychiatric hospitals and large-scale insurance fraud in China has drawn attention to the country’s growing difficulties in caring for its ageing population, according to a media investigation.
A report by The Diplomat, citing findings from the Beijing News, detailed how a number of private psychiatric facilities allegedly admitted patients under false pretences in order to siphon off funds from state-run medical insurance schemes.
The investigation identified dozens of such hospitals operating in cities including Xiangyang and Yichang, where patients were offered inpatient admission either free of charge or for a nominal fee. In China, most medical treatment is covered by public insurance programmes, with patients typically expected to pay a portion of the costs themselves.
An undercover journalist documented daily treatment charges of around 140 yuan per patient, with most of the amount later claimed from government insurance. While some facilities housed only a handful of patients, others reportedly accommodated more than 100 at a time.
The patients were largely elderly people and those with alcohol dependence, many of whom were lured by the promise of free meals and accommodation. The investigation also uncovered grim living conditions, with reports of physical and verbal abuse. Patients were allegedly compelled to clean wards, bathe other patients and carry out menial tasks.
In some cases, hospitals made it difficult for patients to leave once admitted, with stays stretching on for years, the report said.
The findings highlight structural weaknesses in China’s elder care system, which is heavily premised on families providing support at home. Many of those drawn into the scam were from rural areas, where pensions are meagre and access to public services is limited.
The report also noted that large-scale migration of working-age adults to cities has hollowed out many villages, leaving elderly residents isolated and vulnerable, conditions that have made them easy targets for exploitation.
With IANS inputs
