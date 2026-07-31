Famed Nepalese climber Purja among 6 still missing in Pak; 4 bodies found

Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja remained among six climbers missing after an avalanche struck an expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak, where rescuers have recovered four bodies and continued search operations despite adverse weather, officials said on Friday, 31 July.

The avalanche hit the 8,051-metre peak in the Karakoram range, near K2, at an altitude of around 7,000 metres on Thursday, sweeping away a 10-member climbing team that had begun its summit push, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP). Broad Peak is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is regarded as one of the most technically demanding climbs.

The climbers — six from Nepal, and one each from Pakistan, Oman, the United States and China — lost contact at around 9.00 am local time after the avalanche.

ACP president Major-General Irfan Arshad said four bodies had been recovered during the rescue operation. He identified two of the deceased as Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung. The identities of the remaining two bodies have not yet been officially confirmed.

Besides Purja and Gurung, the Nepalese climbers involved were Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa.

The other missing climbers were Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Wang Zhong of China and Mallory Geis of the United States.

Search and rescue operations continued on Friday, but officials said poor weather and the challenging terrain had hampered efforts, with helicopters facing operational constraints.