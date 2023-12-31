Family raises questions over death of Indian worker in Singapore

The family of a 23-year-old construction worker from Tamil Nadu, who died in a workplace accident in Singapore earlier this month, has been questioning the circumstances leading to the young man's death.

Ponraman Eazhumalai, a concrete pump assistant, was caught between the chassis of a concrete pump truck and a retracting outrigger at a worksite in Jurong Road, Singapore's Straits Times reported.

Outriggers are retractable legs that extend out and away from a concrete pump to provide stability and prevent it from tipping over.

Eazhumalai was the breadwinner of the family, supporting his grandfather, parents, an older sister and a 13-year-old brother, none of whom is working.

Seeking answers, Eazhumalai's relatives hoped that the authorities would look into what exactly caused the fatal accident, which occurred at about 11.20 pm on 2 December.