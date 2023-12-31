Six workers suffocate to death in sleep as Maha factory burns

In a year-end tragedy, six workers were suffocated to death in their sleep when a major fire engulfed a factory in the MIDC area of the town early on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2.30 p.m. from a factory of the Sunshine Enterprises, engaged in manufacturing hand-gloves at the Waluj MIDC complex, said a police official.

Following a call, the police and fire brigade teams rushed there to find the factory turned into an inferno from all sides.

The locals informed that there were at least half a dozen people trapped inside and some others managed to escape from the conflagration, the exact cause of which is not clear.

Later, when the fire-fighters could enter the factory premises, they came across the bodies of six workers which have now been sent for identification and other formalities.