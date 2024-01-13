'Fauda' star Idan Amedi released from ICU after treatment for injuries
The actor was a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces and had been serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was hit by shrapnel
Idan Amedi, star of the popular Netflix web series Fauda, has been released from the ICU after he was admitted for "grievous injuries" he sustained in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. He has now been shifted to the trauma centre at the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan city.
The Fauda star was a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had been serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was hit by shrapnel (fragments of a bomb, shell, or other object from an explosion) across the body.
He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, "this is not a scene from 'Fauda' this is real life". He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks. "May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.
In Fauda, Amedi plays Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron, played by actor Lior Raz.
Meanwhile, the Israel prime minister's office (PMO) issued a statement saying Hamas has agreed to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza, but the militant group is also wary that Israel may discover the location of the captives, according to a military analyst.
Speaking to IANS, Jonathan Arthur, who was also a former major with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, said, "Hamas has reluctantly agreed to allow delivery of medicines to the hostages, and they are wary that we may find out the exact location of the hostages."
Arthur's remarks came after the PMO announced on Friday that Israel had reached an agreement with Qatar to allow the delivery of vital prescription drugs to the hostages in Gaza. "The medication will be delivered in the next few days," it said in a statement, adding that the Red Cross will be handing over the life-saving drugs.
Mossad chief David Barne led the talks with Qatar on the Israeli side, the PMO added. The high-level negotiations included talks about increasing the quantity of medicines that Israel allows into the besieged enclave for Gaza civilians. However, the statement did not mention whether progress has been achieved on the issue.
According to reports, Qatar had exerted pressure on Hamas to allow medicines to the hostages. Israeli authorities estimate that about 136 Israeli and foreign nationals remain captive in Gaza.
Following the 7 October Hamas attack, some 240 people were reportedly taken captive by the militant group. During the humanitarian pause (24-30 November 2023), 86 Israeli and 24 foreign nationals were released.
