'Fauda' star Idan Amedi released from ICU after treatment for injuries

Idan Amedi, star of the popular Netflix web series Fauda, has been released from the ICU after he was admitted for "grievous injuries" he sustained in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. He has now been shifted to the trauma centre at the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan city.

The Fauda star was a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had been serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was hit by shrapnel (fragments of a bomb, shell, or other object from an explosion) across the body.

He has documented moments from the military service on his Instagram account and had said, "this is not a scene from 'Fauda' this is real life". He also added that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks. "May God and us avenge their blood," Amedi said.

In Fauda, Amedi plays Sagi, a member of the counter-terrorism unit headed by Doron, played by actor Lior Raz.

