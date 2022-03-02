FB to demote Russian state media across its entire platform

On the call, Clegg called the move "unprecedented," and noted that Meta has received requests from a number of governments to suppress Russian state media.



So far, the company has only blocked the pages entirely in the European Union -- following a ban from lawmakers -- and inside of Ukraine.



In addition to demoting content, Clegg said Facebook will also add labels to all links to Russian state media websites that are shared on its platforms to "provide more information to people before they share them or to let them know that they lead to state-controlled media websites".



Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts controlled by state media will also have labels, the report said.