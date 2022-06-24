FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes from US market

The "action is further progress on the FDA's commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards", said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, in the statement.



"The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the US market. We recognise these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping," he added.



The ban on e-cigarettes made by Juul is part of the agency's review of 6.5 million e-cigarette-related products.



In September last year, the FDA rejected more than 946,000 flavoured electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products, such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids, prohibiting them from being marketed or sold due to lack of sufficient evidence on health benefits.