Few visitors in Bethlehem this Christmas

This is the first time when Bethlehem and the nativity church —where Jesus was born —are empty. It wasn’t so empty even during Covid-19.

Usually, people from all over the world stand in line to visit the sacred spot in the grotto, where it is believed that Jesus was born. The usual decorations, lights and music outside the church are all absent this time.

No one feels like celebrating because of what is happening to people in Gaza. The impact has been hardest felt by the businesses that depend on tourism during Christmas.