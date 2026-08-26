Fifteen newborns killed in fire at Islamabad hospital
Officials say only one of the 16 babies in the nursery could be rescued as authorities order an enquiry
At least 15 newborn babies were killed after a major fire swept through a nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to local media reports citing officials.
There were 16 infants in the nursery when the blaze erupted in the gynaecology section of the hospital. Officials said rescuers managed to save only one baby, while the remaining newborns died.
The fire reportedly began at about 6.45 am on the third floor of the hospital’s Mother and Child Health ward. Rescue sources told Geo TV that an air-conditioner compressor was suspected to have exploded inside the nursery, triggering the blaze.
Firefighting teams brought the flames under control after reaching the hospital and launching an emergency operation. Cooling work continued after the fire was extinguished to prevent it from reigniting.
The district administration said 14 babies were completely burnt in the incident and that emergency personnel had responded immediately after being alerted.
Six fire engines and four ambulances were deployed during the operation, according to the administration.
The deaths have raised concerns about fire-prevention and emergency-response measures at the hospital, particularly in a ward caring for newborn babies.
The district administration has formed an enquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the cause of the fire and the circumstances that resulted in the deaths.
The committee will also examine the hospital’s response to the emergency. Further details and the findings of the enquiry are awaited.
With IANS inputs