Fifteen newborns killed in fire at Islamabad hospital

At least 15 newborn babies were killed after a major fire swept through a nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to local media reports citing officials.

There were 16 infants in the nursery when the blaze erupted in the gynaecology section of the hospital. Officials said rescuers managed to save only one baby, while the remaining newborns died.

The fire reportedly began at about 6.45 am on the third floor of the hospital’s Mother and Child Health ward. Rescue sources told Geo TV that an air-conditioner compressor was suspected to have exploded inside the nursery, triggering the blaze.

Firefighting teams brought the flames under control after reaching the hospital and launching an emergency operation. Cooling work continued after the fire was extinguished to prevent it from reigniting.