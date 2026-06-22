Lucknow fire tragedy: 15 students brought dead to hospital, 7 injured
The victims were among more than 20 students brought to KGMU's Trauma Centre after a major fire engulfed a commercial building housing an animation centre
Fifteen students were brought dead to a hospital in Lucknow and seven others were injured after a massive fire gutted a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre on Monday, according to a hospital official.
Dr Anil Agrawal, Medical Superintendent of the Trauma Centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU), said that around 21 to 22 students were brought to the facility following the incident.
“Fifteen people have been brought in a deceased state. They will be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination after completion of the inquest proceedings,” Agrawal said.
He said seven injured students were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
According to the official, five students suffered minor injuries and were admitted for treatment.
“Due to two children jumping, they suffered back injuries, so they are also being treated after CT scans and other procedures,” he said.
The fire broke out in a commercial building in Lucknow and rapidly spread through the premises, triggering a major rescue operation involving fire brigade personnel, police teams and district administration officials.
Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.
Rescue and search operations continued as officials investigated the circumstances that led to the fire.
The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident and any possible safety lapses.
With PTI inputs