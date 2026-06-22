Lucknow fire tragedy: 15 students brought dead to hospital, 7 injured

Fifteen students were brought dead to a hospital in Lucknow and seven others were injured after a massive fire gutted a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre on Monday, according to a hospital official.

Dr Anil Agrawal, Medical Superintendent of the Trauma Centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU), said that around 21 to 22 students were brought to the facility following the incident.

“Fifteen people have been brought in a deceased state. They will be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination after completion of the inquest proceedings,” Agrawal said.

He said seven injured students were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the official, five students suffered minor injuries and were admitted for treatment.